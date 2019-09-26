Data breach hits 4.9M DoorDash members

DoorDash (DOORD) says the data breach affected customers, drivers, and merchants who joined the platform before April 5, 2018.

Full credit card information wasn't accessed for consumers, but the last four numbers for the cards of some users might have been accessed.

Drivers and merchants could have last four digits of bank accounts exposed. The license numbers of about 100K delivery drivers were accessed.

DoorDash says it became aware of the breach earlier this month and launched an investigation.

The company could launch an IPO as early as next year.