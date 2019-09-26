Lions Gate puts Hirsch in charge of Starz

Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B) has made Jeffrey Hirsch CEO and president of pay TV network Starz.

Hirsch became COO of Starz in 2016 after joining the network four years ago; he's been running it for almost a year, the company says.

He replaces Chris Albrecht, who left in February as the company worked to integrate Starz more into the overall entertainment business.

Under Hirsch's leadership, Starz boosted its domestic subscriber base to 24.7M; it already has more than 4.4M domestic over-the-top subscribers.