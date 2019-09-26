China Finance Q2 results dented by economic environment

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Q2 net loss of $3.0M narrows from $4.3M in the year-ago quarter and increases from a net loss of $2.8M in Q1 2019.

The company cites the impact from the economic environment and equity market for slowing its progress of business improvement.

On a per-ADS basis, Q2 net loss of 13 cents compares with 19 cents loss in the year-ago quarter and 12 cents loss in Q1 2019.

Q2 net revenue of $8.93M fell from $12.9M in Q2 2018 and $9.86M in Q1 2019.

Q2 total operating expenses of $8.90M fell from $13.4M in Q2 2018 and increased from $8.85M in Q1 2019.

Conference call at 8:00 PM ET.

