Las Vegas Sands +4.5% amid move to S&P 500

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is up 4.5% alongside news that it's joining the S&P 500 index.

The company will replace Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 500, and Nektar will move down to the MidCap 400 index to replace Sotheby's (NYSE:BID), which is set to be acquired by BidFair USA.

Those moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Meanwhile, The Pennant Group (PNTG), a spin-off of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG), is joining the SmallCap 600 before the open of trading on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Making way for Pennant Group is Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), set to be removed from the SmallCap 600.