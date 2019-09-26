Quad/Graphics paying $10M to settle SEC bribery charges

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) will pay almost $10M to resolve SEC charges of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practice Act through multiple bribery schemes in Peru and China.

The SEC found that from 2011 to January 2016, Quad's Peruvian unit paid or promised bribes to government officials to win sales contracts and avoid penalties, and that it improperly tried to influence a judicial outcome.

It says that Quad's Chinese subsidiary, Quad/Tech Shanghai Trading Co., used sham sales agents to make and promise improper payments to employees of private and governmental customers.

Quad/Graphics also agrees to self-report on its compliance program for one year.