Duke Energy gets FERC OK to recover $258M spent on nixed nuke project

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission clears Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to recover $258M in costs associated with the cancelled Lee Nuclear Station project in South Carolina.

The proposed cost recovery methods are "a reasonable compromise that provide savings to the wholesale customers... and result in a reasonable sharing of the cancelled" project's costs among those customers, FERC says.

DUK's requested recovery of 50% of prudently incurred costs for the project's development will be collected through wholesale formula rates of 14 power purchase agreements between the company and its affected wholesale customers.