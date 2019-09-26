BP-Bunge ethanol merger OK'd by Brazil regulator

Brazil's antitrust agency approves the proposed merger of BP (BP +0.1% ) and Bunge's (BG +0.9% ) ethanol assets in Brazil without restrictions, an important step for the $775mn joint venture to move forward.

The regulator says the BP Bunge Bioenergia joint venture will own less than 10% of Brazil's ethanol market and thus avoids competition concerns.

Under the deal terms, Bunge will receive $75M in cash from BP and the JV will assume $700M of Bunge's debt at closing, expected during Q4.