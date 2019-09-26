Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers

Amid speculation about consolidation in the fragmented U.S. exploration and production industry, Morgan Stanley energy analysts propose some combinations they say would make sense based on "accretion and geographic overlap."

For Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), the firm suggests Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) as potential takeover targets.

For Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) would provide a smaller target than Anadarko, whose offer from the company earlier this year was topped by Occidental.

Other potential combinations could include Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), which have Permian Basin exposure; Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), two natural gas producers; and Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), two Bakken producers.

One of the challenges for M&A activity is that mergers at large premiums have not been well received, which can act as a deterrent to buyers and could result in "low- or no-premium mergers of equals," Stanley says.