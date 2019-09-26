Intellia +1.2% as panel confirms RNA tech license

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is up 1.2% after hours after winning an interim award from an arbitration panel confirming a license for certain RNA modification technologies.

The award says that structural and chemical guide RNA modification tech was exclusively licensed to Intellia by Caribou Biosciences under a July 2014 agreement.

The arbitration panel noted that its decision could delay or impact developing the modified guide RNAs for human therapeutics, and that Intellia isn't currently using them in its active programs. So it will declare Caribou has "leaseback" rights to the RNAs.