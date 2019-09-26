PPG Industries settles SEC probe with no financial penalty

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) says a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into accounting irregularities at the company has been resolved with no financial penalty.

PPG also says the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania will not pursue any action against the company.

The company fired its controller last year after it uncovered several instances of improperly overriding its internal controls without the knowledge of senior management.

The SEC said it decided not to fine PPG because the company had self-reported the accounting issues and cooperated with the investigation.