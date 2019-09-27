Tesla's self-valet hits the road

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) version 10 software update includes Smart Summon, which lets customers with Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot to summon their car as long as it's within line of sight.

As laws governing autonomous vehicle technology are still evolving in the U.S., Tesla cautions drivers using the function to "remain responsible for the car and monitor it and its surroundings at all times."

The update also adds connectivity to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and a "Car-aoke" feature with lyrics to sing along to songs.