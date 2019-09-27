SEC gives ETFs their own regulations

Since the first ETF launched in 1993, all ETFs have had to cram themselves into the framework of rules established in 1940 for mutual funds, even though they’re a very different type of product.

That's now coming to an end, with the SEC adopting Rule 6c-11, which aims to simplify regulations governing ETFs and seeks to speed up the process of launching new ETFs while reducing associated costs.

"The ETF rule will level the playing field for ETF providers, allowing new participants to enter via a streamlined process," said Elisabeth Kashner, FactSet’s director of ETF research.

