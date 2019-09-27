Global Ship Lease upsizes and prices equity offering

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) upsized and has priced public offering of 6.62M class A common shares at $7.25/share, for gross proceeds of ~$48M.

The greenshoe option is for another 0.99M common shares.

The company’s executive to purchase 168,965 common shares at the public offering price for ~$1.225M.

Closing date is October 1, 2019.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of containerships or the prepayment of debt.

B. Riley Financial and its affiliate have agreed to purchase and retain ~$15M of common shares in connection with this offering.

