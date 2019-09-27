Saudi Arabia opens door to foreign tourists

A new visa program will launch Saturday in a bid to draw foreign companies to invest in the country's tourism sector, with the goal of it contributing 10% of GDP within a decade.

The decision is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, an economic plan which aims to reduce the kingdom's oil dependency.

As part of the move, the country will relax strict dress codes for female visitors that previously required them to wear all-covering black robes, or abayas.

