AGNC Investment prices depositary shares offering

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) prices its public offering of 14M depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00/share for gross proceeds of $350M.

Each Depositary Share represents represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Company's 6.50% Series E preferred stock

The greenshoe option in for another 2.1M depositary shares.

The Company intends to apply to list the depositary shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "AGNCO."

Closing date is October 3, 2019.

Net proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities, other real estate-related assets and hedging instruments, and for other general corporate purposes.

AGNC +1.25% after hours to $16.25

Source: Press Release