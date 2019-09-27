Black eye for the IPO market

Going public may be going out of style for now, with U.S. entertainment and talent agency Endeavor becoming the latest to abandon its $400M IPO, just hours before it was scheduled to price and listing on the NYSE.

A rocky debut from fitness compant Peloton earlier in the day shook sentiment, while WeWork shelved its IPO last week amid a plummeting valuation.

The attitude appears to be rippling across industries, with shares of SmileDirectClub, which started trading publicly earlier this month, falling 28% in their debut.

What's happening? The buying public appears to be saying that IPO prices are too high, even if the companies are centered around great concepts.

For example, many of the firms going public are burning cash at a record rate and are not yet profitable, yet still boast impressive valuations.

Some also feel that bankers are being more loyal to private investors than public buyers (JPMorgan was the lead underwriter for Peloton, SmileDirectClub and WeWork).

Go deeper: Companies may try to stay private for longer, or pursue direct listings without paying high fees to underwriters.

