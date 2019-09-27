BoE makes stride towards rate cuts

Even if a no-deal Brexit is avoided, high levels of uncertainty would persist and act as a kind of "slow puncture" for the U.K. economy, according to Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunder.

"In this case, it might well be appropriate to maintain a highly accommodative monetary policy stance for an extended period and perhaps to loosen policy at some stage, especially if global growth remains disappointing."

Interest rates at the BoE have been on hold at 0.75% since August 2018, when they were raised from 0.5%.

Sterling -0.4% at $1.2277.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR