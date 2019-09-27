Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster

Two large shareholders in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, are also backing a proposal by Elliott Management to split the company into three units, but are taking things one step further.

They and their affiliates, which own about 1.7% of Marathon's common shares outstanding, are calling for CEO Gary Heminger to be replaced.

Foster and Stevens served as chairman and chief executive, respectively, of Western Refining, which was acquired by Andeavor in 2017. Marathon then bought Andeavor for $23B last year and is now the second-largest independent U.S. refiner by market cap.