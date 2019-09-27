Emergent Bio nabs $6.3M in NIDA funding for development of AP007

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is awarded a research grant of ~$6.3M over two years by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), for the continued development of AP007, the company’s sustained-release nalmefene formulation for the treatment of addiction in opioid use disorder (OUD).

The two-year grant award will enable the company to conduct necessary non-clinical studies and activities leading up to submission of an IND application.

Upon completion of milestones from the awarded period, the project may transition to a second project phase that would provide three years of additional funding for further clinical safety and efficacy testing.