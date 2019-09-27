Vaccinex's pepinemab shows encouraging action in treatment-resistant lung cancer

Updated data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CLASSICAL-Lung, evaluating the combination of Vaccinex's (NASDAQ:VCNX) lead candidate pepinemab and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAF) Bavencio (avelumab) in patients with treatment-resistant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a positive effect. The results were presented at the International Cancer lmmunotherapy Conference in Paris.

The response rate (both partials) was 7% (n=2/29) in 29 patients who had progressed during or following treatment with FDA-approved checkpoint inhibitors [half received Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab)]. 15 patients experienced stable cancer implying a disease control rate (DCR) of 59% (n=17/29).

In a second cohort on immunotherapy-naïve subjects, the response rate was 28% (n=5/18), all partials, while three experienced stable cancer implying a DCR of 44% (8/18) [the company states a DCR of 81%].

No new safety signals were reported.

The estimated completion date is May 2020.

Pepinemab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the signaling of a protein called SEMA4K thereby promoting the infiltration of immune cells into cancer cells.