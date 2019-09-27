BAML expects Kimberly-Clark to rally

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to a Buy rating from Neutral.

The firm says the positive view is driven by KMB's improving organic sales growth and margins. The analyst team notes KMB is set to disproportionately benefit from waning raw material costs, which could provide a $200M tailwind over the next 12 months.

"Shares are +22% YTD, but only slightly ahead of XLP +21% and SPX +19%, and more recently shares have started to settle. At 19x consensus 2020e P/E, KMB still trades at about a 20% discount to HPC despite the company and macro improvements, allowing opportunity for both valuation and earnings improvement," notes BAML.

BAML assigns a price objective of $155 (21X the FY20 EPS estimate) vs. the average sell-side PT of $139.26.