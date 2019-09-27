Maxim -1.3% as BofAML turns bearish

Update with details from the downgrade:

BofAML says Maxim "has lower cyclical leverage" and a less favorable product portfolio than its peers with a tough macro environment.

Original: Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from Neutral to Underperform.

The target drops from $67 to $60, a 3% upside from the last close.

Maxim is expected to report earnings on October 30. Street estimates have $531.09M in revenue and $0.49 EPS.