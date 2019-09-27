Wells Fargo poaches BNY Mellon's Scharf for CEO

Six months after Tim Sloan stepped down as CEO after attempting to restore the bank's reputation after a rash of scandals, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) names Charles W. Scharf CEO and president as well as a member of the board as of Oct. 21.

WFC gains 2.2% in premarket trading.

Scharf comes to San Francisco-based Wells Fargo from Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), where he was chairman and CEO.

C. Allen Parker, who has been interim CEO and president and a board member will continue in those roles until Parker joins the company; then, he'll return to his role as general counsel.

Scharf has his work cut out for him as he strives to transform the bank under the scrutiny of regulators and lawmakers.

Before his role at BNY Mellon, Scharf was CEO of Visa. He'll remain located in New York.

