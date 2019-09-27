Church & Dwight +1% after BAML upgrade

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to a Buy rating from Neutral after taking in the positive trends around the consumer goods company..

The firm points to Nielsen data showing strength in CHD's largest business (laundry) and sees the company's brand-building efforts paying dividends.

"CHD has one of the best track records in Consumer Staples, solid momentum, and margin tailwinds to boot, but shares have retreated 9% since 8/28 amidst the value rotation vs S&P 500 +3% and XLP flat," notes BAML.

BAML assigns a price objective of $83 (30X the FY20 EPS estimate) vs. the average sell-side PT of $75.20.