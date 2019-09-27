BofAML leaves TXN sidelines

Update with more details from the upgrade:

BofAML cites TXN's "superior" history of FCF returns, which is likely to support the stock even through the trade tensions.

The recent dividend increase "helps reinforce our confidence in the company’s ability to generate and return FCF to shareholders even in a tough macro environment."

Original: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is upgraded from Neutral to Buy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The firm sets TXN's target at $150, a 17% upside.

Texas Instruments is expected to report earnings on October 21. Consensus estimates have $3.82B in revenue and $1.44 EPS.