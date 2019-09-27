Bank of New York Mellon names Gibbons interim CEO

With its CEO leaving to take up the reins at Wells Fargo, the Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) names Thomas P. Gibbons interim CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Joseph Echevarria, a member of BNY Mellon's board since February 2015 and lead independent director, becomes non-executive chairman.

Gibbons served for nine years as BNY Mellon's chief financial officer and most recently as vice chairman and CEO of Clearing, Markets and Client Management.

