Marathon Petroleum board backs CEO as two shareholders seek his ouster

Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) board issues a statement supporing CEO Gary Heminger after two shareholders call for his removal.

"The board of directors is firmly and unanimously supportive of Gary Heminger as MPC's chairman and CEO, and his track record of delivering value to shareholders and all of the company’s constituencies," the company says.

The shareholders, Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, who together own a 1.7% stake, want Heminger's immediate ouster, saying the company "has lost the confidence of its largest stockholders and its credibility with sell-side analysts."

MPC's "record of value destruction since the Andeavor acquisition is staggering on both a standalone basis and relative to peers," according to the two shareholders.

Foster and Stevens also support Elliott Management's proposals to enhance corporate governance and separate the company into three businesses.