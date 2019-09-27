American updates on LATAM development

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) says the Delta-LATAM deal and the implication for its partnership with the Latin American carrier is not expected to have significant financial impact to American.

American statement: "Given the recent negative ruling by the Chilean Supreme Court, which would have significantly reduced the benefits of our partnership since Chile was not approved as a part of the potential joint business arrangement, we understand LATAM's decision to partner with a U.S. carrier that isn't burdened by the ruling. Further, this change in partnership is not expected to have a significant financial impact to American as the current relationship provided less than $20 million of incremental revenue to American, and the proposed joint business without Chile would have provided limited upside."