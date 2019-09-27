Urstadt Biddle preferred stock offering prices

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) reports the pricing of its offering of 4M shares of 5.875% series K cumulative redeemable preferred stock, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, for net proceeds of $96.85M.
Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 600,000 shares.
Expects to apply to list the series K preferred stock on the NYSE under the symbol "UBPPRK".
Intends to use a portion of proceeds to fund the redemption of all of the outstanding shares of its existing Series G preferred stock and the remaining proceeds for other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt, funding of capital improvements, and the acquisition of additional properties.
