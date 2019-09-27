Saudis agree to partial cease fire in Yemen; oil turns lower

Crude oil prices drop ~$1/bbl after WSJ reports Saudi Arabia has agreed to a partial cease fire in Yemen; WTI -1% to $55.85/bbl, Brent -1.2% to $61.97/bbl.

The move follows a surprise move by Houthi forces to declare a unilateral cease-fire in Yemen last week, just days after claiming responsibility for the Sept. 14 strike on Saudi Arabia's oil industry.

Some Houthi leaders privately disavowed the group's claim of responsibility for the attack, WSJ reports, citing two Saudi officials who asked not to be identified.

