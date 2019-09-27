Goldman sees 38% upside in Seattle Genetics in premarket analyst action

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (150% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) initiated with Overweight rating at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (93% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) upgraded to Outperform with a $9 (125% upside) price target at BMO. Shares up 14% premarket.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) upgraded to Buy with a $100 (38% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) downgraded to Underweight with a $16 (22% downside risk) price target at JPMorgan.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) downgraded to Sell with a $9 (34% downside risk) price target at Goldman.