Cresco Labs inks sale-and-leaseback agreement with IIP for Illinois facilities

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has signed a binding agreement to sell its Joliet and Kankakee, Illinois properties to Innovative Industrial Properties (“IIP”) for ~$46.3M.

Concurrently, Cresco Labs will enter into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with IIP and will continue to operate each property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

The two properties represent approx. 100,000 sq.ft. of industrial space. The agreement is expected to close within the next 30 days.

This sale-and-leaseback agreement will support the expansion of company's Illinois operations in preparation for the legalization of adult-use cannabis on January 1, 2020.