Benchmark Botanics inks cannabis supply agreement with British Columbia
Sep. 27, 2019 7:54 AM ETCraftport Cannabis Corp. (BHHKF)BHHKFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Benchmark Botanics' (OTCPK:BHHKF) wholly-owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers has signed a Licensed Producer Supply Agreement for Non-Medical Cannabis with the Province of British Columbia.
- Benchmark has signed an agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, the sole, wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis for the province that will operate standalone, public retail stores and provide online sales.
- In July 2019, Health Canada granted a sales license to Benchmark for sale for medical purposes and for standard processing authorizing the sales of cannabis plants, seeds, fresh cannabis and dried cannabis products.