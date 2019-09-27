Benchmark Botanics inks cannabis supply agreement with British Columbia

Sep. 27, 2019 7:54 AM ETCraftport Cannabis Corp. (BHHKF)BHHKFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Benchmark Botanics' (OTCPK:BHHKF) wholly-owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers has signed a Licensed Producer Supply Agreement for Non-Medical Cannabis with the Province of British Columbia.
  • Benchmark has signed an agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, the sole, wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis for the province that will operate standalone, public retail stores and provide online sales.
  • In July 2019, Health Canada granted a sales license to Benchmark for sale for medical purposes and for standard processing authorizing the sales of cannabis plants, seeds, fresh cannabis and dried cannabis products.
