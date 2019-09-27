Investors turn cautious on junk bonds
Sep. 27, 2019
- U.S. junk bonds are heading for their first weekly loss since mid-August after posting negative returns for three consecutive sessions and fund outflows in the week ended Wednesday.
- Thursday's 0.6% fall was led by the energy sector and extended a weekly loss to 0.21%, pushing yields to 5.67%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.
- CCCs led the decline with a 0.12% drop, their eighth straight decrease; yields on CCCs increased 6 basis points to 10.64%.
- Investors pulled $258M from retail funds int he week ended Sept. 25, according to Lipper.
- via Bloomberg First Word.
