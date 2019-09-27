Apple bringing original films to theaters - WSJ

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will pursue theatrical releases for some of the original films the tech giant is producing for Apple TV+, according to WSJ sources.

Apple hopes the tactic will help attract big name directors and producers.

Up first is Sofia Coppola's "On the Rocks," which stars Bill Murray and shares a production company with the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. The film could hit theaters in mid-2020.

Apple is spending $2B on original content this year, compared to the roughly $10B spend for rival Netflix.