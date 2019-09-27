Paramount Group sells Liberty Place, adjusts guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) sells Liberty Place, a 172,000-square-foot office building in Washington, DC's East End submarket for $154.5M, or ~$900 per square foot.

Plans to use proceeds to fund its share of the previously announced purchase of Market Center in San Francisco, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The sale wasn't included in Paramount's most recent FY2019 core FFO guidance of 93 cents-97 cents per share issued on July 31, 2019.

Based on the timing of the sale, Paramount no longer expects to receive 1 cent per share of core FFO in Q4 that had been previously included in its guidance.

That would bring the core FFO per share guidance for 2019 to 92 cents-96 cents.

Previously: Paramount Group to buy San Francisco office tower for $408M (June 25)