Anavex up 8% premarket on Anavex 2-73 data in Rett syndrome

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is up 8% premarket on light volume in reaction to preliminary data from Part A of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with Rett syndrome, a rare non-inherited neurological disorder. The results were presented at the Annual Rett Syndrome Conference in Finland.

Significant improvements were observed in two efficacy-related scales, RSBQ Total Score and CGI-I. RSQB Hand Behaviors and RSBQ Breathing Abnormalities improved during the study. Efficacy signals were noted on both caregiver and clinician-based measures.

Orally available ANAVEX 2-73 is a sigma-1 receptor (S1R) agonist. S1Rs play a key role in the modulation of neurotransmission.