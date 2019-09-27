Krystal Bio nabs new patent in Australia and U.S.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has received a Notice of Acceptance from IP Australia for patent application number 2016401692, for its lead product candidate KB103.

This patent covers pharmaceutical compositions comprising KB103, as well as to medical uses thereof, e.g., in the treatment of wounds, disorders, or diseases of the skin, particularly those found in epidermolysis bullosa patients.

In addition, the USPTO has recently published an Issue Notification for Krystal’s Patent Application No. 16/177,153, which covers Company's fully integrated vector platform, STAR-D, for skin-targeted therapeutics, as well as methods of its use.