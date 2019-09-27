CrowdStrike down after odd, political week

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are heading into Friday down 15.4% on the week after the cybersecurity firm found itself involved in the call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the released call transcript, Trump asked Zelensky to look into CRWD, which helped investigate the hack of the Democratic National Committee servers.

Key quote: "I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike ... I guess you have one of your wealthy people... The server, they say Ukraine has it."

Trump had previously suggested the DNC should hand over the investigation and servers to the FBI rather than CrowdStrike. He also previously told the AP he had "heard" CRWD is "owned by a very rich Ukrainian," though that isn't backed up in the IPO filing.