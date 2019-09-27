Dry cargo shipping rates fall 5%

The Baltic Dry Index fell 5.4% in London to 1,857. The BDI is now down about 25% over the last three weeks after a strong summer rally.

Capesize rates led the way down again with a drop of 8.39%, while Panamax rates were down 2.28%. Supramax and Handysize rates declined by less than 1%. A short-term factor with rates is anti-pollution efforts out of Beijing. Industrial cities in parts of China have shut down factories ahead of the week-long National Day celebration in an effort to cut back on pollution.

