Demand for repo operations eases

The New York Fed takes up $71.7B of Treasurys and securities in combined overnight and term repo operations, less than the $160B maximum.

The results indicate that the money markets have calmed since last week's crunch where overnight repo interest rate jumped to 10%.

The New York Fed takes up $49.0B of Treasurys and securities in 14-day term repo operations, less than the $60B limit.

By collateral type, it took up $34.55B of Treasurys at stop-out rate of 1.85% and weighted average of 1.873% and $14.45B of mortgage-backed securities at stop-out rate of 1.85% and weighted average of 1.895%.

For the overnight repo operations, the New York Fed took up $12.7B of Treasurys and securities, far less than the $100B limit.

ETFs: GOVT, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB