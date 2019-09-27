ArcelorMittal to review Canada, Brazil iron assets - Bloomberg

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is evaluating a potential sale of iron ore operations in Canada, Brazil and Liberia, as it seeks to cut debt by divesting non-core businesses, Bloomberg reports.

MT has not kicked off a formal sale process but is speaking with financial advisors about options including selling partial or full stakes in at least some of the assets, according to the report.

The Canada business, which produces more than 26M mt/year of iron ore concentrate, is the largest and more profitable of the three and reportedly could be valued at ~$2B.