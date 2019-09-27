Roche's Tecentriq + Avastin shows positive effect in early-stage liver cancer study

Results from a Phase 1b clinical trial, GO30140, evaluating the combination of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) for the first-line treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (most common type of liver cancer) showed a treatment benefit. The data are being presented at ESMO in Barcelona.

In the non-randomized cohort (Arm A), the confirmed response rate was 36%, including a 12% complete response rate. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 7.3 months. Median duration of response has not been reached. No new safety signals were observed.

In the randomized part (Arm F), the primary endpoint of PFS was met with 45% less risk of cancer progression or death compared to treatment with Tecentriq alone. No new safety signals were reported.

An open-label Phase 3 trial, IMbrave150, is in process with topline data expected in Q4.