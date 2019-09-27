J&J's Erleada lowers risk of death in late-stage prostate cancer study

Updated results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SPARTAN, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.9% ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's Erleada (apalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) at high risk of developing metastases showed 25% lower risk of death compared to placebo plus ADT. The data were presented at ESMO in Barcelona.

Overall survival (OS) results were consistent with the first interim analysis. The OS rate at year 4 was 72.1% in the Erleada group versus 64.7% in the placebo arm.

The FDA approved Erleada in February 2018 for nmCRPC and last week for metastatic castration-sensitive PC.