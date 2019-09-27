Eyes will be on REITs to see how WeWork's decision to halt all new lease agreements affects the commercial real estate market.

JC Oviedo points out via Twitter that Boston Properties (BXP -0.8% ) mentioned in a presentation earlier this month that co-working is 3.5%-4% of the total office real estate market in New York and San Francisco.

Boston Properties, specifically, has several leases with WeWork, and "they're about 1.1%, 1.2% of our total infastructure stream," BXP CEO Owen Thomas in the presentation.

Other REITs that have mentioned WeWork in presentations include: Columbia Property Trust (CXP), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH +0.1% ), Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM +0.4% ), SL Green (SLG +0.6% ), and Cousins Properties (CUZ +0.1% ).

Also of note is Paramount Group (PGRE +0.2% ) avoiding WeWork and other co-working firms, as noted in their Q2 earnings call. When asked about WeWork and opportunities to lease to co-working space companies, CEO Albert Behler said, "We could have leased all of our vacant space to co-working companies. We have chosen a different route because we like long-term credit tenants in our space with the growing rents. "

Last week, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren warned that low interest rates and the increase in co-working spaces could push up commercial real estate values, which could then collapse during a recession.