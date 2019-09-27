Booking Holdings dips after Wells Fargo cut

Wells Fargo lowers Booking Holdings (BKNG -0.5% ) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform.

"The primary driver of this ratings change is valuation as well as changes to BKNG’s business operations impacting the short term (2H’19). BKNG is currently up 19% YTD (S&P 500 +19% YTD), and while we still believe BKNG is well-positioned to capitalize on solid room night growth trends and the expansion of its alternative accommodations business segment, we believe the stock’s valuation at this range is reflective of this growth," reads the WF note.

The Wells price target of $2150 is 12.2X the 2020 EBITDA estimate and is still above the consensus sell-side PT on Booking of $2,092.