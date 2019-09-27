Stocks open mixed, financials off to strong start

Stocks turn mixed after a positive open, as the U.S. and China set an Oct. 10 date to resume trade negotiations; Dow +0.3% , S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.3% .

European bourses trade broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% , Germany's DAX +0.7% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.

In U.S. corporate news, Wells Fargo ( +4.6% ) hired BNY Mellon boss Charles Scharf as its new CEO, and Micron ( -8.8% ) reported positive results but a disappointing outlook.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors sport early gains, led by the financials group ( +0.8% ), while energy ( -0.4% ) and utilities ( -0.4% ) trail.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the yields on both the two-year and 10-year notes adding a basis point to 1.66% and 1.70%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 99.20.