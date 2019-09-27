Stocks open mixed, financials off to strong start

Stocks turn mixed after a positive open, as the U.S. and China set an Oct. 10 date to resume trade negotiations; Dow +0.3%, S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.3%.
European bourses trade broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8%, Germany's DAX +0.7% and France's CAC +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
In U.S. corporate news, Wells Fargo (+4.6%) hired BNY Mellon boss Charles Scharf as its new CEO, and Micron (-8.8%) reported positive results but a disappointing outlook.
Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors sport early gains, led by the financials group (+0.8%), while energy (-0.4%) and utilities (-0.4%) trail.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the yields on both the two-year and 10-year notes adding a basis point to 1.66% and 1.70%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 99.20.
U.S. WTI crude oil -1.5% to $55.56/bbl following a report that Saudi Arabia agreed to a partial ceasefire in Yemen; Iran reportedly said the U.S. has offered to remove sanctions in exchange for opening talk, a claim Pres. Trump denies.
