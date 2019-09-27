Welltower starts collaboration with CareMore Health
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will partner with CareMore Health initially to integrate CareMore's clinical programs and onsite care models at Welltower communities in Los Angeles and Orange County, CA.
- Following the implementation of these programs, CareMore and Welltower will look to expand this partnership more broadly into other regional and national markets.
- Residents enrolled in the CareMore program will have access to CareMore's mobile interdisciplinary team of nurses, doctors, behavioral health specialists, pharmacists, case managers, and clinical coordinators to implement personalized care plans.
- Welltower anticipates improved health and wellness of the resident population while prioritizing the growing interest in leveraging value-based payment methodologies that emphasize improved care at a lower cost.