Micron targets raised after earnings

Needham raises its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $50 to $60 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm notes the downside GM guidance, which is attributable to the excess NAND inventory and related pricing. But Needham sees several upcoming catalysts for the memory cycle, including 5G and a normalized supply/demand.

More action: Piper Jaffray raises its MU target from $36 to $46, but notes concerns over NAND supplies and ASP pressure.