Sell-side sticks with Micron as shares tumble

Needham raises its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $50 to $60 after yesterday's earnings report.

Taking note of Micron's downside gross margin guidance - attributable to the excess NAND inventory and related pricing - Needham nevertheless sees several upcoming catalysts for the memory cycle, including 5G and a normalized supply/demand.

More action: Piper Jaffray raises its MU target from $36 to $46, but notes concerns over NAND supplies and ASP pressure.

More action: Rosenblatt jacks its price target to $80 from $60.